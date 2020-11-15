Jilted Boyfriend Slits Telangana Woman's Throat

BHUVANAGIRI: A 37-year-old woman was found murdered at an isolated spot in the Bhuvanagiri district. The incident came to light recently and as per reports, the victim hailed from Dharmagadda Thanda, Devarpula Mandal of Jangaon district. The victim, a widow, was working as a private security guard at Nandi Nagar in Banjara Hills. She lost her husband 18 year ago and to fend for herself and her three children she started working in the city. She developed a relationship with Kumar( 25), a cab driver from Hyderabad who also hailed from the same native place. Two days ago, the victim had gone to her native place and her lover went there on Wednesday.

At around 11 AM, the victim and Kumar left for Bhongir. From Bhongir they went to Yadgirigutta and later they reached an isolated spot on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway near Bhongir in an auto.

The accused had already consumed liquor and entered into a fight with her accusing her of marrying another man from Mahbubnagar without informing him. In a fit of rage Kumar then slit the victim’s throat with a blade and bludgeoned her with a boulder, the Bhongir police said.

“My mother met Kumar two years ago. Kumar had been harassing my mother physically and mentally for two months and she started avoiding him. On Wednesday, she did not return home. We tried to contact her, but her phone was switched off. At around 2.30 AM we came to about her death through the police," the victim's daughter said. The Bhongir police shifted the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem on Thursday and registered a case against the accused under Section 302 of the IPC and took him into custody.