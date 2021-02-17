Jharkhand Police Solution To Man With Extra-Marital Affair: 3 Days Each With Wife And Girlfriend

Jharkhand: Jharkhand Police has asked a man to spend three days each with his wife and girlfriend, with one day off, to resolve the dispute. As per Dainik Jagran, the man got into a relationship with another girl and eloped with her after telling her he's single. The matter reached the police after his wife and the girlfriend's family filed a complaint.

In what comes as a bizarre incident, the Jharkhand Police has asked a man to spend three days each with his wife and girlfriend to resolve the dispute between them. The police even gave him a day off.

Rajesh Mahato, a resident of Kokar Tiril Road in Ranchi, got into a relationship with a girl despite being married, as per a Dainik Jagran report. However, he told the girl that he was single. He later left his wife and child to elope with the girlfriend.

The wife then reached the police station to file a complaint. Meanwhile, the girlfriend's family also filed a complaint of kidnapping following which, the police started searching for Rajesh and nabbed him with his girlfriend. By then, he had married his girlfriend as well.

After the matter came to light, both women got into a heated argument and the police tried to intervene so that the matter could be resolved. As a solution, the police asked Rajesh to spend three days with his wife and three days with his girlfriend in a week as he was married to both of them.

Interestingly, both parties signed a deal officially and were given a copy of the document.

However, just after a few days, the girlfriend accused Rajesh of sexual assault on the pretext of marriage and filed an FIR. The matter then reached a local court and an arrest warrant was issued in Rajesh’s name. He is absconding at present.