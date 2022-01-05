Jharkhand Accident: 16 Killed As Truck Laden With Gas Cylinders Collides With Bus

PAKUR: Over 16 people were feared killed and over 24 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck laden with gas cylinders in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Wednesday.

As per reports, the accident happened at Paderkola village in Amrapara police station area. Initially, the toll was seven but as the rescue operations progressed the number went up to 16. The number of fatalities could rise further, officials say.

The condition of many of those injured is critical, and several people were trapped inside the bus. The police were immediately alerted and rescue operations to bring out the passengers stuck in the buy are underway. The district administration brought in gas-cutters to open the bus, police said.

It is believed that the speeding truck rammed into the bus and the impact was such that the front ends of both the vehicles got stuck to each other. Fortunately, none of the gas cylinders on the truck exploded.