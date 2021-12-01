HYDERABAD: In a rather tragic case of spurned love gone wrong, a youth who had allegedly attacked a young woman on 29th October for rejecting his proposal, committed suicide at his residence exactly a month after the incident.

As per reports the Prem Singh (21) was accused of attacking the victim at her house under the Gachibowli police station limits after she reportedly rejected his proposal.

According to reports, he attacked her with a blade, slashing at her wrist, neck, and legs. After the girl screamed for help, her relatives and neighbors caught hold of the boy and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The victim was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and had recovered from the attack.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against Prem Singh. The young man who was out on bail had confined himself to his room and was not coming out of his home and was reportedly under depression.

On the 27th of this month, Prem Singh had locked himself in his room. Realizing that her son had not stepped outside for the past two days his mother Saraswathi knocked on the door on Monday. Sensing something was wrong, she called the Jeedimetla Police. After reaching the residence the police broke the doors and found Prem Singh hanging to the ceiling fan.

Based on the mother’s complaint the Jeedimetla police registered a case and shifted his body to the Gandhi Hospital for post mortem.

Prem Singh was a student of MNR Degree College and the victim was his distant relative pursuing graduation in Venkateshwara Fine Arts College, Madhapur.

Angry that she had rejected his advances he attacked her at her residence with two knives on the 29th of October and it appears that he might have killed himself on the 29th of November.

