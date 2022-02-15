Jeedimetla: Mystery Shrouds Death Of Missing Teen Girl

HYDERABAD: Mystery shrouds the death of a 17-year-old girl who went missing from home, was found in a pool of blood in an under-construction building at Jeedimetla in the city. As per reports, the police found CCTV footage near the spot, which showed the girl walking alone.

K Purushotham, ACP Balanagar said that all angles are being probed into as there were injuries to her head and body. The body has been shifted for postmortem examination, which will reveal if there was any sexual assault on the girl or if she was killed, he said.

The girl went missing on Monday and after she did not come home her family members searched the surrounding areas and lodged a missing complaint. A case was registered and teams were deputed to trace the girl.

On Tuesday afternoon, the watchman of an under-construction building, close to the girl's house, alerted the police about a girl's dead body in the building premises. Police rushed to the spot and after identifying the body with the help of her parents. Though parents also did not express suspicion on anyone, police are probing all angles.

The missing case was altered to a case of suspicious death. Further details will be known after the post mortem report is submitted.

