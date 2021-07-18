HYDERABAD: One woman was burnt alive and two others were injured in a massive fire that broke out in a lab furniture manufacturing unit in the Jeedimetla Industrial Area in the city, on Saturday afternoon.

As per reports Suresh Kumar, a resident of Jeedimetla, runs an industrial and clinical lab equipment and furniture manufacturing industry under the name of Art Fabrications in Jeedimetla Phase-5. A fire had broken out in a lab on the second floor at around 12 noon on Saturday, where 60 workers were said to be working. After the fire broke out the workers started running out of the building to save their lives.

Three women, Yashoda (40), Lakshmi (28) and Krishnaveni (57) from Apurupa Colony working as cleaners in the lab were caught in the fire. Yashoda was burnt alive and died on the spot, while Lakshmi and Krishnaveni suffered severe burns and injures and were rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Upon receiving information firefighting trucks were called in and they managed to bring the situation under control within two hours and extinguished the fire. Hundreds of small-scale industries, including chemical and pharmaceutical industries, function in the busy Jeedimetla industrial area. This was also a cause of worry for the fire officials who were concerned about the spread of the fire however they managed to extinguish the fire without spreading further.

The Inspector of Factories, Srinivas Reddy said that the fabrications industry had no valid permissions from the government. He added that basic fire safety equipment was also not installed in the manufacturing unit. Locals are demanding strict action against the company and that compensation to the family members of the deceased woman should be paid by the management. The cause of the accident is not yet known, but a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. Jeedimetla Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

