HYDERABAD: Two workers were killed in a fire that broke out in a pharmaceutical company at Jeedimetla in the city on Wednesday morning

As per reports, a fire broke out in the chemical reactor when the workers were mixing flammable solvents. Due to the reactive nature of the material, it caught fire and the workers were immediately killed in the fire that ensued after the reaction. The two workers have been identified as Ravindar Reddy and Kumar and it is reported that they were charred to death in the fire. Fire tenders have been called to douse the fire.

The police were called in after the incident took place and a case has been registered. The bodies of the workers were sent to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem. It is reported that adequate safety measures were not taken and highly flammable solvents are used during the manufacturing process.

This is not the first time a fire occurred in Aurore Pharmaceutical Private Ltd located in Phase 4 of IDA at Jeedimetla. There was another fire that was reported a while ago which the management had allegedly hushed up. The media was not allowed in to the premises today after the news of the fire broke out today.

Also Read: Cooking Gas Cylinder Price Hike, Check LPG Price in Hyderabad