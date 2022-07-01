Jeedimetla: 9th Class Girl Ends Life As Parents Oppose Love, Boy Missing

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident of parental opposition to her love for another boy, a minor girl (14) committed suicide by jumping into a lake on Wednesday. The incident took place in Jeedimetla police station limits in the city of Hyderabad.

According to CI K. Balaraju, the girl's family members, Durgayya and Lalita were staying in Ayodhya Nagar at Qutbullapur. The victim who was studying in class 9 was in love with her classmate (14). Her parents who knew about her affair scolded and kept her confined at home.

On Wednesday morning, the girl met the boy in Subhash Nagar where he was staying, and both of them went to their classmate's house where the boy left his bag there. They both went off on a cycle in the afternoon. As the two did not return home at night, their family members lodged complaints separately at Jeedimetla Police Station.

After examining the CCTV footage, the police traced them to Fox Sagar lake in Jeedimetla where they found the girl's shoes, the boy's shoes, and the boy's bicycle. Suspecting that the two may have jumped into the pond, divers were called in and on Thursday evening the girl’s body was found in lake. Her body was sent to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem and a case was registered.

Suspecting that the boy had also jumped into the water along with the girl, the police started searching the lake but could not trace his body. The boy's father Shiva informed the police that the boy could swim, leaving the police in a quandary about his whereabouts. They continued searching for the boy till late at night but the efforts went futile. Efforts are on to locate the missing boy by the Jeedimetla police.

