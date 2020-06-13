ANANTAPUR: A court here on Saturday remanded JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy to 14 days judicial custody, who were arrested on allegations of cheating the transport department by creating fake documents. Police have shifted the duo to Anantapur jail. Earlier in the day, they were produced in the court after medical examinations.

Andhra Pradesh police arrested the former MLA and his son in Hyderabad on early Saturday and were later shifted to Anantapur.

JC Prabhakar Reddy is facing charges of tampering with vehicle registration rules and creating fake documents. He is also accused of selling BS-III vehicles after registering them in the name of BS-IV using fake documents during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime. About 154 vehicles have been registered in this manner in Nagaland by creating fake documents.

In Anantapur and Tadipatri police stations, a total of 27 cases were registered against JC Travels. Many of these cases were registered based on complaints filed by individuals to whom the JC Travels sold the vehicles using fake documents.

Buses that belong to JC Prabhakar Reddy are plying with the same number plates in the four states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Acting on a complaint from JC Diwakar Travels manager Nageshwar, police have registered cases on four other people. Earlier, lorry owners have also staged a protest in front of Prabhakar Reddy's house as he has been accused of illegally using registration numbers and this resulted in the seizure of their lorries.

The Andhra Pradesh state government has already written to the Centre to take action on this issue.