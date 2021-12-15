Eluru: Around 9 people including the bus driver were feared killed and several injured, when an APSRTC bus overturned into the Jalleruvagu waters near Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon. As per reports, there were 47 people on the bus, along with the driver and conductor at the time of the accident. There were five women among those killed and the numbers are likely to increase further.

The accident took place while the bus was on its way to Jangareddygudem in West Godavari from Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana. The bus driver apparently to avoid a lorry coming in the opposite direction on the narrow bridge swerved, lost control and hit the railing, and plunged into the Jalleruvagu water. Locals who noticed the accident immediately informed the police and are assisting the police in the ongoing rescue operations.

The fire department and district machinery have been alerted and brought to the accident site. Eluru RDO Prasanna Lakshmi said that rescue operations are on and thirteen of the injured were sent to the Eluru govt and Jangareddygudem Area hospitals.

West Godavari District SP Rahuldev Sarma while speaking to Sakshi TV said that they were in the process of retrieving the bus from the water as part of the rescue ops to check if any more people are trapped inside the bus. Divers have also been called to help in the rescue efforts to trace if any of the passengers were still in the waters.

This is breaking news and further details are awaited...