Jangaon: Officers Seize 3 Wine Shops Selling Adulterated Liquor

Authorities have flogged liquor sales for violating regulations. They have seized three wine shops selling counterfeit liquor in Jangaon district of Telangana. Jangaon Excise Officer Mahipal Reddy conducted raids on wine shops in Bachannapet. On this occasion, the Excise police inspected the liquor sales in the wine shops. They found that the liquor is sold at high prices.

Heavy amount of liquor and beer bottles were seized. Samples were collected from various brands and sent to the Regional Chemical Examiner in Warangal. All three were arrested for selling high-priced, adulterated liquor. A case is being registered against them. Also, three wine shops were seized.

