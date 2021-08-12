Jana Sena Leader Arrested For Land Scam in Guntur

Seven people were detained in connection with a Rs 10 crore land scam in Agatavarappadu village of Pedakakani Mandal in the district on Tuesday, Among them was also Jana Sena Party state general secretary Ammisetty Vasu.

The police busted this scam, acting on a complaint by a victim. The accused made fake documents and tried duping people but a person went to the police regarding it and shared what had happened with him. Police busted the scam and detained those involved in the case.

According to the police officials, the land belonged to K. Narayanamma of Agatavarappadu. Before her death, Narayanamma had left the land in name of her nephew Sivasagar and his wife Padmaja, in her will. Narayanamma died in 2012 and after a couple of years, Sivasagar died too. After this, few men took advantage of the situation and created fake will.

Y. Ammayya, Radhikareddy, and Ramanujam created fake will and documents. Police arrested all these men including the Jana Sena Party leader.