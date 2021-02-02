Jagtial Woman Burnt Alive After Dowry Harassment

The incident where a woman was harassed for dowry claimed the life of a married woman in Ramannapeta village of Mallial Mandal from Jagtial District.

Konda Komalata (29) from Ramannapeta village was married to Ganesh in 2016. Six months ago Komalata got a job as a junior panchayat secretary so she has been working in Gorrekunta Village in the same Mandal. They have a three-year-old son together. Komalata is currently doing a Ph.D.

The incident took place when Komalata was stuck in the bathroom on Sunday and burned in the flames while crying aloud. She died before her family and locals could come and try to rescue her.

The deceased's elder brother Boga Srinivas complained to the police that her husband Ganesh had poured kerosene on their sister and set her on fire at the instigation of his mother and father. He said in the complaint that they were severely harassing Komalata to bring in extra dowry for a while. Police have registered a case against Komalata's husband, his mother, and sister.