Jaggayyapeta Road Accident Today: Infant Among 4 Dead

In a tragic road accident five members of a family, including a six-month-old baby were killed and one person seriously injured, when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident in Krishna district on Sunday morning.

According to Jaggayapeta Circle Inspector P Chandrasekhar, the victims were on their way to Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district to attend a function. As they were travelling on the national highway near Gowaravaram near Jaggayapeta mandal, the driver apparently lost control and crashed into a culvert on the side of the road.

Police said that the driver might have been sleepy and lost control of the vehicle.

Police have registered a case and the bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem.

Further details are awaited...