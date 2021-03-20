Jadcherla: Son Kills Father For Not Letting Him Stay In The House

In a tragic incident, a son brutally murdered his father with the help of one of his relatives. This inhuman incident took place in Jadcherla of the Mahabubnagar district. However, it is learned that that the murder was done due to family quarrels.

According to the police, Maulana (54) of Kaverammapet, Mababubnagar district has two wives. The first wife moved to Hyderabad 20 years ago with her four children. Maulana lives with his second wife in Kaverammapet. Meanwhile, the sons of the first wife recently opened a hotel in Jharkhand.

In this order, the first wife’s sons went to stay at the father’s house but Maulana did not allow them. This led to a fight between the father and sons. Ibrahim, son of the first wife along with the deceased’s nephew planned and killed Maulana.

The two accused later surrendered together at the police station, the CI said. A case has been registered and is being investigated, police said.

