Inter-caste Marriage: Boy's Father, Brother Kidnapped And Thrashed In Ongole

ONGOLE: Upset over the inter-caste marriage of his daughter, a man allegedly kidnapped and thrashed the boy's father and brother in Ongole Town in Prakasam District.

The incident happened on January 2 and came to light after the boy's father filed a complaint with the Ongole One Town Police.

As per details Talakayala Vinod from Ongole married Vanaja who hailed from Rajampet in Kadapa district on August 14 last year. Though the boy's parents accepted the marriage, the girl's parents who belonged to the upper caste opposed the match. Cases were filed on both sides at the Ongole Rural Police station and tensions were rife since then.

On January 2, Vinod's father Gopal and his brother Madhu went out on their two-wheeler. Vanaja's father Annareddi Lakshmanaswamy Reddy along with his son Dinesh and few others accosted them at CRP Quarters and kidnapped them. The forcibly took them in a car,abused and physically assaulted them in the vehicle till they reached Badwel in Kadapa district.

When the Gopal told them that the couple were staying at Nellore, they left them, warned them of dire consequences, and threatened to kill them if they told the police about the assault.

The victims called dup Ongole Rural SI and informed him about the assault. With the help of the Police, they were admitted to RIMS Hospital in Ongole. Based on their complaint police registered a case and are investigating the matter.