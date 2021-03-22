Inspired by Mirzapur Web Series, Vizianagaram Soldier Poses As Maoist For Extortion

A soldier of the Indian Army tried to extort Rs 5 crore from a gold merchant by posing himself as a Maoist. The soldier is said to have been inspired by watching the famous Web Series ‘Mirzapur’. He reportedly threatened the merchant to kill him if the amount was not paid. The police arrested the soldier on Sunday in Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari said, the accused, Chandanapalli Rajeswara Rao (27), had allegedly threatened Indupuru China Gumpa Swamy, a merchant at Parvatipuram in the district, with a country-made pistol and insisted on immediate payment of the amount.

Later, the accused had made several phone calls between March 11 and 17, following which the trader had agreed to pay Rs 1.5 crore. Swamy later lodged a complaint with the Parvatipuram police, who nabbed the accused at a secluded place between Vikrapuram and Dangabhadra villages when he had come there to receive the money.

The accused told the police that he had lost Rs 22 lakh in a land deal and tried to earn it back at any cost. Rajeswara Rao said he had joined the Indian Army in 2012 and was working in Uttar Pradesh.

"The accused hatched the plan three months ago and targeted the merchant. We have arrested him after a thorough investigation," the SP said. "Rajeswara Rao, a native of Bantuvanivalasa village of Parvatipuram Mandal, resorted to the crime after reportedly drawing inspiration from ‘Mirzapur’, a television web series," she added.

Rajakumari urged people not to get carried away by the serials and films and spoil their careers and reputation.