Inquiry Ordered after Tamil Nadu Woman IPS Officer Alleges Sexual Harassment

An IPS officer in Tamil Nadu has filed a sexual harassment complaint against the Special Director General of Police (law and order) Rajesh Das. The TN home department has set up a six-member committee to probe the complaint against the officer. According to sources, the woman officer has alleged that Rajesh Das behaved inappropriately with her in his vehicle. Another IPS officer told that attempts were made by fellow officers to dissuade the woman from filing a complaint. "She however went ahead with it. Many lady officers have congratulated her for her courage," the source said.

Seema Agarwal, (Additional DGP), A Arun (IGP), Shamoondeswari (Deputy IG), VK Ramesh Babu (Chief Administrative officer at DGP office) and Loretta Jhona who is part of the International Justice Mission will also be part of the committee.

There are many such instances of sexual harassment against an IPS officer in Tamil Nadu. In August 2018, a Tamil Nadu woman SP accused S Murugan IPS, the then Joint Director in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), of sexually harassing her.

An Internal Committee was formed under the leadership of Lakshmi Prasad, a DGP-level officer. Later, she was forced to approach the Madras High Court where she alleged that the chairman of the committee and others were favouring the perpetrator. A month later in September 2019 however, the Supreme stayed this order.

The committee assured to take necessary further course of action as per provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 on the said complaint.

Also Read: Telugu Actress Karate Kalyani Comes To The Rescue Of Girl Sexually Exploited By Pastor