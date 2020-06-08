NEW DELHI: In a shocking incident, a 10-month-old girl was killed after being crushed under a SUV in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Sunday.

The baby, Radhika, was playing in the parking area near her home in Tilak Nagar when the car driver reversed his vehicle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

She was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The car driver identified as Akhilesh, 31, has been arrested, he said.

A team of Forensic Science Laboratory was also called for inspection of the accident spot. Probe in the case in on.

The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said.