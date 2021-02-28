Indian Teen in Dubai Hides On Roof Of Her House Fearing Parent's Wrath Over Grades

An Indian teen, who had gone missing earlier in the week, has been found hiding in the terrace of her home at Umm Suqiem, Dubai. Indian ex-pat Harini Karani was reported missing following her morning walk in Dubai on Thursday morning.

The girl was hiding on the roof of her house as she was sad after her parents confiscated her mobile phone for getting poor grades in school, Dubai Police said. Karani studies Grade 11 in a UK-curriculum school in Al Barsha.

The family alerted police about their daughter going missing in the morning and they rushed and sought people's help too by sharing the incident on social media platforms. Her parents were afraid that their daughter might harm herself. Dubai Police solved the cases in a few hours and Karani has safely returned to her family.

Previously her friends and family had put out the news on Facebook saying: “Harini is 5ft 5 tall and has long dark hair. She wears glasses and would have been wearing a Black T-shirt, Black leggings. She also did not take her phone along. Her family is appealing to people living in and around Umm Suqiem 2 area — such as between Al Manara Street and Al Thanya Street, between Al Wasl Road and Beach Road — to help find their daughter.”

