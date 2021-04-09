Indian Techie, Pregnant Wife Stabbed To Death in US

An Indian couple was found dead at their home in the US. According to US media, Balaji Bharat Rudrawar, his wife Arati and their four-year-old daughter lived at 21 Garden Terrace apartments in the Riverview Gardens complex of North Arlington borough in New Jersey. Balaji, an IT employee from Mumbai, was working at an Indian infotech company in the US while Arati was a homemaker. As per reports, Balaji stabbed his wife to death following a tiff with her.

Neighbors noticed that the baby was crying alone in the balcony and found her parents were dead and they informed the local police. “Police were waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause. But it was evident that both the victims had been stabbed,” as per preliminary report.