Indian Origin Woman Starves Maid To Death In Singapore

In Singapore, a 40-year-old Indian-born woman has pleaded guilty to torturing her 24-year-old Myanmar-born maid, even as the prosecution said that she was abused, starved, tortured and ultimately killed her. Going into the details, Gaiyathiri Murugayan abused her, tortured her and starved her until she became 24 kgs.

According to the reports, days before Piang Ngaih Don died of a brain injury with serious blunt trauma to her neck, she was tied to window grill at night. The report further said that, "Gaiyathiri, who could be jailed for life, has pleaded guilty to 28 charges, including culpable homicide, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by starvation, voluntarily causing hurt by a heated substance and wrongful restraint that eventually led to the death of her maid from Myanmar."

The victim came to Singapore to work for Gaiyathiri in May 2015. She came to work in overseas as she needed to support her family and three year old son. It is said that the victim has faced a lot of abuse in the last 35 days of her life.

In the postmortem report, 31 recent scars and 47 external injuries were found on the victim's body. She had died of hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy - a type of brain injury - with severe blunt trauma to the neck. She was emaciated and in a poor nutritional state and would have died of starvation if it had been sustained further.

The prosecution, led by Senior Counsel Mohamed Faizal, asked for life imprisonment, saying that this is the only sentence "that would speak to the harms that have been occasioned and the outrage felt by the community by such a shocking series of events".