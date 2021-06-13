NIZAMABAD\KAMAREDDY: Controversial SI Sivaprasad Reddy of Indalwai has been suspended from duty for his role in the death of one Shivaji Rao who committed suicide after getting to know that the SI was having an extramarital affair with his wife, a female constable.

The Gandhari police of Kamareddy district registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide, where the female constable was marked as A1 and SI Sivaprasad Reddy as A2.

Shivaji Rao committed suicide on June 9 in Madhavapalli in Gandhari mandal. The local villagers staged an agitation from midnight till 10 am the next day on the Gandhari-Kamareddy main road. The Police had to intervene and pacify the villagers and assured them that action would be initiated against the SI and the female constable.

CP Karthikeya issued orders on Friday suspending SI Sivaprasad Reddy. If convicted, he is likely to face up to 10 years in prison and dismissal from service and the same would be the case for the female constable. Sivaprasad Reddy, a resident of Narsingpalli village at Veenavanka mandal in Karimnagar district, was appointed as an SI in Indalwai in December 2019. However, it is alleged that during this period here Sivaprasad Reddy had indulged in graft and land dealings and settlements.

As per reports Shivaji Rao(35) who hailed from Deglur in Maharashtra, was married in 2005 to a woman from Madhavapally in Kamareddy district. They were living in Madhavapally ever since and had a son. However, she died in 2008 and Shivaji Rao married her sister in 2010 with the consent of the elders. They currently have a two-year-old daughter. Meanwhile, Shivaji Rao's second wife got a job as an Armed Reserve constable in 2018.

While training in Hyderabad, she came in contact with Sivaprasad Reddy, who was a probationary SI there. Their friendship led to an extramarital affair. After that, he got posted in Indalwai in Nizamabad district and she was posted in Kamareddy district. Both areas were within 50 kilometers and with that, the two continued their extramarital affair.

Shivaji Rao after getting to know of this had chided his wife which led to frequent quarrels over the matter. He repeatedly told her to sever ties with SI and despite his warnings, she paid no heed. It is alleged that the SI was also harassing the man and unable to bear it further he committed suicide by hanging himself at Madhavapally.

Outraged at the behaviour of the SI and the death of the young man, the villagers demanded the arrest of SI and staged protests on the main road. After the Gandhari SI’s intervention that action would be taken against the Sivaprasad Reddy, they left the place. Police have registered a case against the Police Constable and the SI for abetment of suicide.

