HYDERABAD: In the suicide case of software engineer Lavanya Lahari due to harassment, shocking revelations have emerged. The cause of suicide was allegedly due to an illicit affair of her husband Venkateshwara Rao with another woman.

Reportedly, Venkateshwara Rao was caught red-handed by his wife Lavanya when he was with another woman and she questioned the illicit relationship. However, he still did not mend his ways and did not stay away from the woman. Despite requesting him to stay away from the lady, he used to video call the woman and even chatted with her in front of Lavanya.

Since then, Venkateshwar Rao harassed his wife regularly as they were not able to have kids.

Before killing herself, Lavanya posted a video blaming her husband for the extreme step. Following the death, Lavanya's family has released a horrifying video that showed Rao assaulting her at their home.

Lavanya's father has alleged that his daughter was murdered by Rao and they were trying to portray it as suicide.

"This is not the first time, he has harassed her several times before this," her father alleged.

Venkateshwar Rao was arrested by Cyberabad police on the charges of abetment to suicide and domestic violence and sent to judicial remand on Saturday.