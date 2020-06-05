Illegal Liquor Bottles Seized From Andhra Jyothi Reporter’s House

ANANTAPUR: Excise officials on Friday raided a house in Kalyanadurgam that belonged to Andhra Jyothi reporter Shaner Naik and seized 368 illegal liquor bottles.

It is reported that the liquor bottles were transported illegally from Karnataka. Meanwhile, Naik is at large. The reporter was facing allegations of illegal transportation of liquor amid the coronavirus lockdown, according to reports.

In another incident, it may be recalled that a vehicle being used to transport newspaper copies of Telugu daily Andhra Jyothi was seized here for smuggling a huge quantity of banned gutka (chewing tobacco) pouches in it. The incident took place on Monday. The vehicle was intercepted and seized by the Bommalsatram police.

The accused was arrested and a case has been registered.