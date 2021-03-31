IIIT Girl Who Ended Life Was Harassed By Boyfriend?

The police were able to make some progress in the IIT civil engineering student Madhuri suicide case. The police examined her call data and found that the love affair was the reason for her suicide.

According to police, before committing suicide, Madhuri had spoken to Dasari Vinay, a young man from her hometown Kakinada, on the phone for a long time. On the other hand, the parents of the student have already complained that their daughter ended her life due to severe harassment caused by Vinay. The police registered a case and arrested Vinay in Kakinada. Nuzivid police have registered a case against Vinay under Section 306 of the IPC and are investigating.

Going into the full details of the case, Madhuri was studying Civil Engineering at IIIT in Srikakulam. The classes were conducted at a campus in Nuzivid. However, Monday was a holiday for the college as it was Holi. All her roommates, including her, were at the hostel. Madhuri was staying in a room on the third floor of her hostel building. However, as usual, she was invited by her roommates to lunch at 12 noon. But she said that she was not hungry. After lunch, her roommates returned and knocked on the door but there was no response. Immediately students informed security guards and they broke open the door to see Madhuri hanging from the ceiling of her room. The body was taken to the area hospital by the incharge.

According to a complaint filed by Madhuri's parents, the police have started investigating the case after suspecting that love affair could be the cause for her extreme step.