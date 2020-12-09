MUMBAI: Startling revelations emerged after the charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the ICICI Bank bribery scandal revealed how Deepak Kochhar husband of ICICI former MD Chanda Kochhar and Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot had appointed drivers, gardeners, office boys, and other junior employees as dummy directors in their companies.

The ED recorded statements of these employees, which are now part of the charge sheet filed on Novermber 3.

1. Kesharmal Nensukhlal Gandhi, who worked as a cleaner at Dhoot’s bungalow in Ahmednagar since 1994, was director in IRCL (Indian Refrigerator Company Ltd).

2. Laxmikant Sudhakar Katore, who worked as a gardener in M/s Videocon International from 2001 till 2016, told ED he was unaware about his directorship in various companies and received only his salary amount of Rs10,000 from the company.

3. Vasant Sheshrao Kakade, who worked with Videocon since 1998 and looked after administration, banking, filing of income tax and service tax returns, was made director in more than 100 companies of Videocon group, and was made director in IRCL.

4. Deepak Kochhar's childhood friend Anand Mohan Dalwani was made director in six companies.

5.Chanda Kochhar’s brother’s wife Neelam Mahesh Advani was made director in various companies of Deepak Kochhar including – Pacific Capital Services Pvt Ltd (PCSPL)

6. Sharad Shankar Mhatre ,an office boy in Deepak Kochhar’s company Echanda Urja Pvt Ltd , who also takes care of Kochhar’s father and the family driver was made director in PCSPL.

The Central anti-money laundering agency has presented a strong argument that Rs 64 Crore investment by Videocon group into Deepak Kochhar’s company NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL) was bribe money. In all these names, none of them had any idea or were aware about the business/transaction of these companies, hadn’t attended any board meetings of the companies and most of them signed documents as per Kocchar's and Dhoot's instructions.