I Hate My Life, Chhattisgarh Student's Suicide Note: What Happened?

Present day youth are losing confidence and easily slip into depression. People commit suicide in the blink of an eye. Recently, two students from Chhattisgarh attempted suicide and lost their lives. However, there are many suspicions and doubts over their deaths as one of them formatted her smartphone before dying and the other girl wrote “I Hate My Life” on 50 different pages in a notebook.

As per details provided by the police, Chandini, a 16-year-old girl from Bhilai was studying in ninth grade. She committed suicide while her parents had gone out on some work. Neighbours raised suspicions as she did not respond to them since morning. When they checked inside the house, they found her dead. So they immediately informed Chandini’s family and police.

Upon reaching the spot, police inspected Chandini’s room. They found a notebook in which she had written, “I Hate My Life” on more than 50 pages. The police registered a case and are investigating. Her friends revealed that she had a boyfriend. The police are suspecting that their love affair was the cause of her suicide.

Meanwhile, another girl, Sushmitha (21) living in Shankar Nagar, Raipur, was pursuing fashion designing. Her mother is an Anganwadi worker and her father works in a courier company. The cause of Sushmita’s suicide is unknown as she formatted her mobile phone. Police registered a case on her death and are investigating.