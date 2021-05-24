I Am MLA's Brother and Don't Require e-Pass

The Telangana police are strictly enforcing the lockdown rules in Telangana since Sunday after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's instructions. State police are not allowing people to come on the roads unnecessarily and are not forgiving anyone while implementing the rules.

In this context, police have recently arrested the brother of an MLA who violated the lockdown rules.

While the police stopped him, he tried to threaten the police stating that he was the brother of Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy and he was going to attend a wedding. Even as the police tried to speak to him, he got into a verbal fight with the Dubbapalli police at Peddapalli district.

When police stopped Anja Reddy's car, he started shouting at ASI Nagaiah and claimed that "I am a brother of MLA. Why do I even need an e-pass? Police are doing their duties with our money and they don't even care about us."

Anja Reddy after fighting with the police and creating a ruckus for more than an hour told them to fine him if they wanted to. The local SI, upon knowing about the nuisance came to the spot and warned Anja Reddy about the lockdown restrictions.