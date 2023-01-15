HYDERABAD: A food delivery executive working with Swiggy, who fell off the third floor of an apartment complex after allegedly being attacked by a customer’s dog, succumbed to his injuries at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here on Saturday night.

The delivery boy Md. Rizwan(23) who suffered grievous injuries was admitted to the NIMS on Wednesday night where he died while undergoing treatment. The boy who had gone to deliver food at a customer's house in Banjara Hills was chased by her dog which was kept unleashed. The boy in order to save himself started running and the dog chased him and he fell off the third-floor railing.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raaji'oon@Swiggy Delivery Executive Rizwan, passed away little while ago in #Hyderabad 2 days ago, He was attacked by the Dog of the Customer when he reached their house to deliver food Trying to escape from Dog, Rizwan fell down from the 3rd Floor pic.twitter.com/cyBXoWO0kO — Syed Rafi - నేను తెలుగు 'వాడి'ని. (@syedrafi) January 14, 2023

A case was filed against the pet owner named Sobhana Nagani for negligence by his brother. CCTV footage was recovered from the apartment which shows the german shepherd dog chasing the executive, who can be seen falling from the third floor of a building in Banjara Hills.

Shocking! In an attempt to escape from a chasing pet dog, 23-year-old Swiggy Delivery bog jumped from the 3rd floor of a building in posh Banjara Hills. Admitted to a private hospital in critical condition. Police have booked a case against the Dog owner. #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/k4FDrzNSB4 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) January 14, 2023

