Hyderabad:Swiggy Delivery Boy Who Fell From 3rd Floor In Dog Attack Succumbs To Injuries

Jan 15, 2023, 12:14 IST
Hyderabad: Swiggy Delivery Boy Injured In Dog Attack, Dies, CCTV Footage Recovered - Sakshi Post

 

HYDERABAD: A food delivery executive working with Swiggy, who fell off the third floor of an apartment complex after allegedly being attacked by a customer’s dog, succumbed to his injuries at the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here on Saturday night.

The delivery boy Md. Rizwan(23) who suffered grievous injuries was admitted to the NIMS on Wednesday night where he died while undergoing treatment. The boy who had gone to deliver food at a customer's house in Banjara Hills was chased by her dog which was kept unleashed. The boy in order to save himself started running and the dog chased him and he fell off the third-floor railing.

A case was filed against the pet owner named Sobhana Nagani for negligence by his brother. CCTV footage was recovered from the apartment which shows the german shepherd dog chasing the executive, who can be seen falling from the third floor of a building in Banjara Hills.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Swiggy Delivery Boy Critical After Jumping Off 3rd Floor to Escape Pet Dog


Read More:

Tags: 
Swiggy Delivery Boy
Hyderabad
Banjara hills
Pet Owner
Advertisement
Back to Top