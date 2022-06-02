Hyderabad: A techie from Jammu and Kashmir was found hanging in her flat at Nanakramguda in Gachibowli here on Wednesday. She is suspected to have been upset over an unknown issue and died by suicide, police said.

The victim was identified as Krithi Sambyal (27), from Samba in Jammu and Kashmir was working for a reputed software firm in Gachibowli for the past one-and-a-half years and staying in a rented apartment with two of her friends on a sharing basis.

According to Gachibowli police, she had messaged her friend Sachin Kumar that she was committing suicide. By the time Sachin reached the apartment Krithi was found hanging at around 12 noon. They immediately shifted her to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

The Gachibowli police have booked a case of suspicious death and started an investigation. They informed the victim’s parents and are enquiring with her friends and colleagues.

