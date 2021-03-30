Woman Jumps To Death From An Apartment In Rajendranagar

In a very shocking incident, a woman committed suicide by jumping off from an upper floor of a building. The incident took place in Upparpally of Rajendranagar on Monday.

The unidentified woman was in her thirties and the police are trying to identify the woman with the help of footage from CCTVs present in the surroundings. Locals found the woman dead on the ground and immediately informed the police. The dead body of the woman was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

On 25th March, a 30-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a multi-storied building. The incident took place at Padmanagar PhaseII in Qutbullapur.

On 22nd March, a 17-year-old intermediate student died after she allegedly jumped from the 23rd floor of an apartment complex at Nanakramguda.

Recently, a 23-year-old engineering final year student also committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of a four-storied hostel, at Maisammaguda in Petbasheerabad.

In another incident, an intermediate student jumped off from the upper floor of her college building in Mallepally.

