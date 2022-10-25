A newly married woman who had gone to watch a movie show along with her husband in a popular mall in the Gachibowli area in the city went missing. The incident which took place on the 21st of this month, came to light after the husband had filed a missing complaint with the Gachibowli Police.

As per reports in Sakshi, Bhaskar Reddy who hailed from Sanga Reddy was an employee in a private firm. He was married to one Sailaja in the month of May this year. On the 21st of October, Bhaskar took his wife to watch a movie at the AMB Mall in Gachibowli. In the middle of the movie, she told Bhaskar that she was going to the washroom, but never returned. Worried Bhaskar requested the female janitors working in the mall to search for her in the washroom, but she was not there. After making vain attempts to search for her, Bhaskar went and filed a complaint with the police on Sunday. Police went to AMB mall and are verifying the CCTV footage there. The husband told the police that she had left her cell phone with him before going missing.

This is a developing story….Further details are awaited.

Also Read; Police Say 11 Children Killed as Fire Breaks Out in Uganda School for Blind