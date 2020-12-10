HYDERABAD: A 24-year old woman alleged that her husband, a Somalia national, having US citizenship, gave her triple talaq over phone without any reasons. The woman in a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, requested the Centre's intervention in the matter and help her get justice.

The woman named Saba Fathima who hailed from Old City stated that she married the Somalia national named Adivali on January 25, 2015 while he was studying in Hyderabad. As per her version since their marriage he used to visit Hyderabad every six months and he last visited her in February this year. He moved to Boston in the US, was in touch with her, and used to send money for her needs also.

The woman said that on October 7, her husband called on her on her father's phone and pronounced talaq three times without any reason and since stopped all contact with her. She also said that later her mother-in-law, who lives in Dubai and sister- in-law, who lives in London assured her of justice, but later they blocked her number and left her in the lurch.

The victim further requested the External Affairs Ministry to ask the Indian Embassy in the US to speak to her husband and settle the matter as soon as possible as there is no one to look after her and she cannot re-marry without any proper divorce papers.