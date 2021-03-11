Hyderabad Woman Ends Life After Brother Steals Lakhs From Her Account 

In a tragic incident, a woman committed suicide after a relative of hers stole Rs 5 Lakh from her account. Police arrested the accused responsible for the incident. Narayanaguda police are investigating the suicide case, officials said, adding that action was taken after a cybercrime registered a case in their area.

A woman named Juliet was living alone in Boggulakunta under the Narayanguda police station limits. Juliet's cousin brother used to look after her. When she needed money, she would give Joseph her bank account details, OTP, and debit card.

He took advantage of this situation and withdrew cash for his own use and diverted some more money to his account through the bank app on her phone.

Juliet found out that Rs 5 lakh went missing from her account in January and lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police. While this case is still under investigation, Juliet committed suicide by setting herself on fire on February 13.

Authorities while investigating the case, found Joseph guilty. He was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody.

Also Read: MP Subramanian Swamy Files 100 Crore Defamation Case Against Andhra Jyothi