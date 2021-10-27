Hyderabad: Woman Caught With 50K Saudi Riyals at Shamshabad Airport

Officials at the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad in Hyderabad arrested a woman tourist carrying more than 50,000 Saudi riyals. The 40-year-old women passenger arrived from Abu Dhabi on flight number EY-275. During customs inspections, a total of 50,500 Saudi riyals (about Rs.10 lakhs) were recovered from the woman's luggage, the officials said.

In this regard, the CISF Intelligence Team has file a case and investigating to get deep into this.