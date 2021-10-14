HYDERABAD: A man lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police on Thursday, that a young woman he met on social media was blackmailing him using his nude videos which he shared with her during their chat conversations.

As per details, the victim was a 32-year-old man living in Bholanagar on Road No. 12 and was working as an electrician. In July, he met the woman who called herself Sakshi Varma Reddy. The two became friends and started chatting on WhatsApp.

After they became close she showed her nude videos and asked him to share his nude videos too. After a while, she threatened to post the video on Facebook. She allegedly also sent that video to some people and started blackmailing him for money. Unable to bear the harassment, he approached the police.

Banjara Hills police Banjara Hills inspector P Shiva Chandra said that they registered a case under IPC section 506 and are investigating the matter.

