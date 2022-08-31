Hyderabad: Upset Over his Dog's Death, Degree Student Kills Self

Hyderabad: Distraught over his pet dog's death, Vishnu Narayana (20), a degree final year student hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Alwal on Tuesday.

The student didn't turn up from his room when parents called him. The parents knocked on the door but there was no response. Subsequently, they broke open the door and found him hanging to the ceiling fan.

In a complaint to the police, the family said that the student was depressed over the death of his pet dog and took extreme step.

Police have recovered a suicide note from the victim. A case has been registered and a probe is underway.

