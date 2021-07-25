Hyderabad: Thief Ends Life in Cherlapally Prison

On Saturday, a prisoner died apparently by suicide in Cherlapally jail on Saturday morning. As per reports Shaik Khaja Miya, alias Khaja Baba, (35) of BN Reddy Nagar, was sentenced to prison on July 7 after being arrested by Kushaiguda police in connection with a theft case.

According to the SHO ( Kushaiguda), A Manmohan, Shaik Khaja was found hanging in the barracks. The jail staff, after administering first aid, rushed him to Osmania General Hospital where he was declared dead.

Based on a complaint from Jailor Ramakrishna Gotte, the Kushaiguda police filed a case under Section 176 of the CrPC and began inquiry. On July 18, another prisoner, B. Srinu of Suryapet, who was involved in a murder case in his hometown, died at the prison, allegedly by suicide.