Hyderabad: Teen Impregnates Minor Girl in Rajendranagar

A 17-year-old minor boy reportedly raped and impregnated a 13-year-old girl in Rajendranagar. A case was filed against the accused boy under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act. According to Rajendranagar police, the incident was revealed after the girl complained of severe pain and was rushed to the hospital, where physicians verified her pregnancy. Her parents were shocked to discover from her that a boy from their neighbourhood had been sexually assaulting her. According to police, the child was taken to a Bharosa centre while the boy was examined.