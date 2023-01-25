Hyderabad Techie Drowns In Bali Sea During Holiday Trip

HYDERABAD: A foreign holiday trip turned tragic for a Hyderabadi couple after the husband, a techie from the city drowned in the Bali sea in Indonesia on Sunday. The incident came to light on Wednesday after his body was recovered by the Balinese officials who had launched a search operation after the techie went missing during an underwater diving expedition in sea waters.

As per reports, the deceased Vamsi Krishna (27) was working as a software professional in Hyderabad. He was the younger son of Ramuni Ravindar and residing at Ajay Nagar, Bandlaguda in the Nagole division of the city. Vamsi was married to a girl from Karmanghat on June 23 last year and he had also cleared the TSPSC Group -1 Prelims examinations recently, the family said.

On 13 January, Vamsi and his wife went on a vacation to Malaysia and Indonesia. After completing the Malaysia trip, the couple went to Bali Island in Indonesia. On 22 January, Vamsi decided to do the underwater diving in the Bali sea waters. He had worn the necessary underwater gear including the oxygen cylinder, foot fins, and the body suit, but once he got into the sea, he went missing. When the underwater diving instructors realised that Vamsi had drowned, they informed the Balinese police.

The underwater diving instructors managed to fish out Vamsi's body and sent it for post-mortem. As per the preliminary reports, Vamsi's family was told that he had suffered a cardiac arrest after getting into the waters and drowned. As soon as they received the information of Vamsi's tragic death, his family members left for Bali on Tuesday. They are likely to bring his body back to India on Friday after completing the necessary formalities. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom has descended on his residence in Bandlaguda after family members got the news of his death.

