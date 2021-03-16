Hyderabad Teacher Arrested For Peddling Drugs In Nagpur After Job Loss 

A dance teacher from Hyderabad turned drug-peddler, was arrested near Panjari on Wardha Road after Saturday midnight for allegedly possessing more than 91kg marijuana, worth around Rs 14 lakh, in his car. He was heading to Delhi to deliver the narcotic consignment when intercepted. Spotting cops, Shivshankar Isampalli, 27, tried to flee but was nabbed by Beltarodi police after a chase.

Isampalli, a resident of Kukatpally, Hyderabad, was earning a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 as a dance teacher at a reputed school in the city. It’s learnt that the art and students were central to the dance teacher’s life until the lockdown left him bereft of his job.

A father of two children, Isampalli searched for a job for a few months to be able to look after his family but took to crime after failing to find employment. During interrogation, Isampalli said a fellow teacher introduced him to the narcotics racket in Hyderabad. He eventually accepted the offer of working as a drug peddler for Rs10,000 per trip.

Though Isampalli claimed to have peddled drugs for the first time, the police feel otherwise. There were pictures of several cars on his mobile phone and many suspicious phone numbers which he could not explain, indicating his deeper involvement in the racket.

Senior inspector Vijay Akot of Beltarodi police station, who worked under the supervision of zonal DCP Akshay Shinde, said the call details of the accused have been sought for further investigation. “The car was spotted by the beat marshal constable on patrolling duty. It seemed to be driven with something heavy in the vehicle but there was nobody except the driver inside. The vehicle was chased, caught and pulled side for checking. There was a concealed modified chamber inside the car in which the consignment had been kept,” said a cop who was part of the action.

Isampalli was remanded to police custody till March 18 after being produced before the court.

Also Read: Obscene Dance, Banned Drugs and Liquor At Rave Party