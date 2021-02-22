Hyderabad TCS Techie Ends Life Over Financial Issues In Ameerpet: Check Suicide Helpline

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a software engineer in Hyderabad allegedly committed suicide after he failed to recover Rs 40 lakh that he had lent to some people.

As per reports, the deceased techie, identified as Narisetty Bala Sridhar (44), had been working with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading IT firm. Sridhar, his wife Padma, and their two children had been staying at Pallavi Apartment in Siddhartha Nagar, Ameerpet.

At 9.30 am on Sunday, Padma along with her children went to a supermarket near their home to buy some groceries; he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his bedroom.

Sridhar was said to be alone at home at the time. When Padma and the children returned home, they found Sridhar hanging from a rope attached to the ceiling fan in the bedroom.

Padma immediately called up her brother, identified as Sudheer Kumar, and informed him about Sridhar’s extreme step, according to a report by a leading local news agency.

Kumar came rushing to the couple’s house. He found Padma lying unconscious while Sridhar’s body was hanging from the ceiling fan. The couple’s 14-year-daughter told Kumar that her mother lost consciousness after her father killed himself. Kumar alerted the police and rushed Padma to a hospital in the vicinity for treatment and it is being reported that she is out of danger.

Kumar told the police that Sridhar had tried to kill himself even six months ago earlier over financial issues. “ The family believes that Sridhar ended his life due to financial problems as people who borrowed about Rs 40 lakh from him have not returned the amount,” the report quoted a police officer saying.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the officer said, adding that a case under CRPC Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) has been registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)