Hyderabad Task Force Arrests Drug Peddler Working as Light Boy on Film Sets

Two persons were arrested today for peddling ganja or marijuana in the state by task force officials from the north zone team and Jubilee Hills police station. The suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Vakada Madhan and 23-year-old Basanaboyina Yugandhar, both residents of Yousufguda and natives of Anakapalli in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, according to police. Both illegally smuggled marijuana from their native place to Hyderabad, said the officials.

Officials from the task team recovered 26 kilos of marijuana and two phones from the accused during the arrest. Vakada was said to be the major drug supplier. He moved to Hyderabad from his hometown around six months ago and worked as a lighting and decorating boy on film sets. According to police, the accused then travelled to Dhoolpet and made links with local ganja merchants, convincing them that he could offer a large amount of marijuana from Vizag.

Vakada began procuring drugs from the Paderu Agency region in Vizag and shipping it to Hyderabad in private buses, where it was sold at a higher price. Vakada and his partner Basanaboyina recently obtained around 26 kg of marijuana from the Paderu Agency region and delivered it to Hyderabad. According to police, he hid the drugs in his rented house and sold it to customers at a high costs. The accused, along with seized drugs, were handed over to the Jubilee Hills police for additional investigation.