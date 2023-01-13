HYDERABAD: A food delivery boy working with Swiggy suffered serious injuries after he jumped from an apartment building, allegedly after being chased by a pet dog at Banjara Hills on Wednesday night. The delivery executive Mohd. Rizwan (23), is said to be admitted to the hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

According to the police, the delivery boy had gone to give a food parcel at Lumbini Rock Castle Apartments in Banjara Hills Road Number 6 at around 9 am on the 11th of this month. After the door was opened, a German Shepherd dog in the house, which was not leashed rushed out and lunged at him. Out of fear of being attacked, Rizwan started running and was chased by the dog. In an attempt to save himself, he jumped from the third floor, slipped from the railing of the steps, and fell down. He suffered severe head injuries and was immediately taken to NIIMS Hospital for treatment and the doctors said that his condition was serious.

The victim's brother Khaja complained to the police that his brother suffered serious injuries because the owner left the dog untied. Based on his complaint a case under IPC sections 336 and 289 has been registered against Sobhana Nagani who owns the pet for alleged negligence.

