Hyderabad Student Drowns While Taking Selfie at Lake in Koheda Gutta

On Wednesday, a student drowned in the lake while taking a selfie. The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of the Abdullapurmet Police.

Parveen Kumar (28) was a student and a resident of Shobha Nagar neighbourhood, according to police sources. He went sightseeing in the Koheda Gutta region.

He lost his balance and fell into the water while clicking a picture near the lake. The Abdullapurmet Police Department has opened an investigation into this matter.