Hyderabad Student Dies In Road Accident, Friend Booked For Lending Bike

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old Dental College student, identified as M Adhi Reshma, died in an accident at KPHB colony in Cyberabad after a speeding lorry ran over her during the wee hours of Sunday.

As she did not have a driving license, police booked a case of culpable homicide against her friend for giving her a scooter despite knowing that she did not have a license. The truck driver was also booked for causing death due to negligent driving.

According to police, M Adhi Reshma is from Badwel of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh and a student at HKESS Nijalingappa Dental College at Gulbarga in Karnataka. On Friday (February 20), she came to Hyderabad to meet her friend Sreeja, who is residing at KPHB. On Saturday night, Reshma, Sreeja along with other friends Mamatha, Ajay Singh, and Sravan Kumar went to GSM Mall at Madinaguda to watch a movie.

After watching the movie, at around 11.40 pm, while they were returning to the KPHB colony on two-wheelers, Reshma lost the balance of her scooter when a water tanker overtook her at a high speed and fell on the road. A truck coming from behind ran over Reshma and she died on the spot. After the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene, KPHB Police said.

During the investigation, police found out that Reshma’s friend Ajay Kumar gave her the scooter despite knowing that she did not have a driver’s license. Reshma also did not wear a helmet, police said.

Police booked a case against Ajay Kumar under section 304 (ii) of the IPC and truck driver Krishna was booked under section 304-A of the IPC.