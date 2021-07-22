Hyderabad: Speeding Biker Rams into Balanagar Flyover Railing, Dies

A motorbiker crashed into the railings of the city's newest and fastest flyover, losing his life. The video of the crash has left the cops puzzled.

As per details, Y. Ashok Manikanta (25), a truck driver from Prakasam District, Andhra Pradesh, rammed a motorcycle into the flyover's side safety railing. He fell off the bike and was later declared dead at the hospital.

As per police details, Ashok took his bike from his brother's house in KPHB 9th Phase and went to Trimulgherry's Regional Transport Authority for a driving test.

Also Read: Call Me, I'll Strip for You, Raj Kundra Leaked This Poonam Pandey Text

He drove fast and lost control of the bike as he approached the middle of the flyover, crashing into the iron safety barrier on the left side. His head collided with the railing as a result of the incident, and although he was wearing a helmet, he sustained severe head injuries and fell on the spot. In an ambulance, he was taken to a local private hospital in Balanagar, where the doctor said he had died, said police.

The police opened a case and are conducting an investigation.