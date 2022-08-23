Hyderabad: SOT Intensidies Clampdown on Marijuana

Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) and Abdullapurmet police arrested six people and seized 590 kilograms of marijuana. Three other suspects are absconding. Kara Parusharam Parkale (27), Ajay Mahadeo Ethape (31), Santosh Anil Gaikwad (30), Akash Shivaji Chaudhari (23), Vinod Gade (40), and Bhukya Sai Kumar (23) of Suryapet were arrested. Raju and Bheema from Malkangiri in Odisha, and A. Nagaraju from Suryapet are said to have escaped.

According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, "Parkale and his accomplices Ajay, Santosh, Akash, and Vinod drove to Malkangiri in two vehicles, where Sai Kumar and Nagaraju assisted them in purchasing marijuana for Rs.3,000 per kg after Parkale promised them a commission of Rs.5,000 per kg. Parkale and his group were on their way back when they were arrested near Abdullapurmet. Parkale intended to sell the ganja in Maharashtra for between Rs.15,000 and Rs.20,000 per kg. They were arrested after receiving a tip. Efforts are being made to arrest the three absconded."

