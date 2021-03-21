Car Mishap On ORR Tukkuguda: Telangana SI Suffers Severe Injury

In a tragic incident, a Sub Inspector of Police has been severely injured when the car he was driving in hit a tractor that was stopped beside the road. The incident took place on ORR Tukkuguda.

Going into the details, P Naresh, the Sub-Inspector of Police was driving a Baleno car and suddenly, he lost control of his car and hit the tractor. He belongs to the 2009 batch.

Naresh received severe injuries and was shifted to DRDO Apollo Hospital. Currently, he is undergoing treatment in the hospital. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. Inspector Pahadi Shareef registered a case and the investigation is on.